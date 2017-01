Misdemeanor charges have been filed in Grundy County after a Lineville, Iowa man was arrested on Saturday at 28th Street and U-S 65 in Trenton.

29-year-old Alex Naylor is charged with driving while intoxicated and with operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license. Bond was set at $5,000 dollars.

Naylor is to appear February 14 in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

