LIHEAP program begins November 1 for elderly, December 1 for other residents

A program that the North Central Missouri Community Action Partnership provides for residents in the Green Hills area is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Community Action Partnership Aaron Franklin says the purpose of the program is to assist low-income families with rising energy costs due to extreme temperatures.

He notes LIHEAP consists of two components.

Energy Assistance is a one-time payment to utility companies sent on behalf of clients. Franklin explains that this amount is based on the current household situation, and the check is mailed from the state of Missouri, even though the applications are processed in the North Central Missouri Community Action Partnership office.

The Energy Crisis Intervention Program requires a shut-off notice from a utility provider, a propane tank at less than 20, or less than one month’s supply of firewood to receive crisis money. Franklin says someone in threat will have a payment made to the utility provider up to a maximum amount set by the state.

He adds that another payment can be made if the family is in threat of being shut off again as long as it does not exceed the cap. He notes the programs are all subject to funding availability.

Franklin shares that the start dates for LIHEAP are November 1st for the elderly and disabled and December 1st for other residents.

Call the North Central Missouri Community Action Partnership at 660-359-4907 or toll-free at 855-290-8544 for more information.

