Liberty man arrested on non-support charge

A Liberty resident has been arrested on Grundy County charge of non-support.

39-year-old Benjamin Milazzo is to appear in Associate Division of circuit court in Trenton on May 9. His bond is $5,000 cash.

According to the sheriff’s office, Milazzo was arrested at the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.

The warrant accuses Milazzo of being in arrears on child support by more than $25,000 as of September 30, 2014, involving financial support for three children.

The months are listed from August 2012 through October 2013 as well as July through September in 2014.

Like this: Like Loading...