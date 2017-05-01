Liberty man arrested on non-support charge

A Liberty resident has been arrested on Grundy County charge of non-support.
39-year-old Benjamin Milazzo is to appear in Associate Division of circuit court in Trenton on May 9. His bond is $5,000 cash.
According to the sheriff’s office, Milazzo was arrested at the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.
The warrant accuses Milazzo of being in arrears on child support by more than $25,000 as of September 30, 2014, involving financial support for three children.
The months are listed from August 2012 through October 2013 as well as July through September in 2014.