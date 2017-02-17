Liberty Cox represents Chillicothe FFA at Convention

On February 4, at the Missouri Young Farmer/Young Farm Wives State Convention, Liberty Cox represented the Chillicothe FFA Chapter and NW Missouri.



The contest consisted of students preparing a 6-8 minute speech on the topic of How can an FFA member agvocate after graduation? Liberty received first place at the district level and was one of six to move on to the state competition.

The Missouri Young Farmers/Young Farm Wives Association is an agriculture organization that promotes the personal and professional growth of adults involved in agriculture. This organization provides the framework for inspiring personal achievement and strengthens agricultural leadership, which fosters economic growth.

The organization is an integral part of adult agricultural education programs offered by local school districts with approved agricultural education programs. The association is for any adult interested in agriculture to provide an opportunity for members to continue their education and participate in leadership, cooperation, community improvement, social and recreational activities.

