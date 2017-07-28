Lengthy report from the Livingston County Sheriff on incidents and investigations

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation of Property Damage at the Highway 190 River Bridge.

A pickup was traveling on the highway when a person below the bridge threw a large mud ball onto the bridge which landed on the windshield and cracked the windshield. A large group of people had been gathered under the bridge and all these people claimed they knew nothing of the incident. Deputy noted there were other large mud balls on the bridge indicating other attempts to strike a vehicle had been made. All present were identified and the investigation continues.

A rural resident requested a deputy respond to the area as 3 men were outside the home in the middle of a stormy night. One male continued ringing the door bell and opened the front door at one point. The men were instructed to leave and that law enforcement had been summoned and the men left. Subsequent investigation shows the vehicle the men had been in became stuck in a muddy area during the storm and they were walking in an attempt to get to Avalon. Numerous people were interviewed and July 19 arrested William Rex Long, 22, Brookfield for alleged Peace Disturbance and Trespassing. Mr. Long was incarcerated in the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

The LCSO investigated a dog bite incident in Mooresville. Service workers responded to a residence to make contact with the owner and one man was bitten several times by the owner’s dog. The victim received medical treatment at Hedrick Medical Center and the LCSO notified the Livingston County Health Department as required. The owner reported the dog was up to date on vaccinations and subsequently had the dog euthanized due to biting someone.

Tthe LCSO received a report of a Ludlow area resident having 5 rings missing from their home from sometime in April. Investigation continues.

The LCSO concluded an investigation of alleged sex offender residing in close proximity to a posted day care. Information sent to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of charges.

The LCSO began an investigation of a SCAM on Craigslist where a local family was looking for a new pet. The victim ended up wiring money (which went overseas) and no pet was ever delivered. The criminals ended up calling again, claiming to be with the sheriff’s office and most likely attempting to get additional money, when the victim reported they had spoken to a specific person at the LCSO already. Unfortunately, these people will never get their money back.

The LCSO was conducting a fugitive investigation which leads to a residence on Liv 508. A subsequent search of the home resulted in the seizure of alleged drug paraphernalia with methamphetamine. The LCSO arrested Cynthia Renee Periman, 29, Chillicothe for the alleged drug violations. The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted the LCSO and also stopped a vehicle and arrested the fugitive, Jeffery Gordon Davenport, 34, Chillicothe on a Livingston County arrest warrant for allegedly failing to appear in court. Also arrested was Kimberly L. Donoho, 47, Chillicothe for the alleged drug violations at the residence. All 3 were transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail in lieu of bond or pending formal charges.

The LCSO investigated a domestic disturbance in Utica. No arrest were made as no criminal act took place.

The LCSO received a report of a possibly suicidal adult female that was not at the residence. The LCSO was involved in various efforts to locate the person and subsequently discovered the female had returned and there was no evidence to support any intent of self-harm.

A deputy stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway 190 and soon found that at least one of the occupants was under the influence of drugs. The driver was cited for the speeding and was on probation for felony drug violation. One female occupant was completely uncooperative during the contact. No drugs or illegal items were found during the contact.

A deputy investigated a dog bite incident where a postal employee was bitten by a certain dog and required medical attention. When the deputy attempted to contact the animal owner, he too was bitten by the same dog but was not injured. The animal owner had proper vaccinations and was completely cooperative with the investigation.

The LCSO was dispatched to be on the lookout for a gold colored pickup allegedly being driven by an adult male that was reportedly intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended. The information came from authorities in Grundy County as they believed the suspect was southbound on U.S. 65. A deputy was near Chula and responded to 65 highway and subsequently met the suspect vehicle which significantly accelerated as the deputy turned to stop the pickup. The driver began taking gravel roads in the Chula area and the deputy could not safely continue after the pickup due to the excessive dust creating a poor visibility. The deputy did get a good look at the driver when they met on the roadway. The person has been identified and potential charges are pending for the numerous violations.

The LCSO responded to a call near Utica of a person attempting to get control of a relative that was walking along the highway. The adult in question was suspected of being intoxicated on drugs and was in such state she was transferred to HMC for evaluation.

Tthe LCSO responded to a report of an assault and domestic disturbance at Pikes Lake Conservation Area. All persons involved had left the area prior to law enforcements arrival.

The LCSO conducted a fugitive investigation at a residence in Avalon. A female at the home allegedly hindered prosecution when officers were attempting to locate the felon fugitive. The suspect was found in the home and arrested. A report on Hindering Prosecuting will be submitted to Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren for consideration of charges on the female.

Arrests:

July 15 the LCSO extradited Augusta Rochelle Adams, 40, Hale from the Carroll County Sheriff on 2 Livingston County arrest warrants for alleged PROBATION VIOLATION on original conviction of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, bond set at $2,500 and misdemeanor Theft/Stealing allegation with bond set at $1,000. Ms. Adams was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail.

July 15 the LCSO with assistance from the Chillicothe Police stopped a vehicle which was reported to have 3 runaway juveniles in it from Mercer County. All three juveniles were detained and later released to parents with information to the juvenile office.

July 16 the LCSO with assistance from the Chillicothe Police served a Clark County arrest warrant on Emory E. Davenport, 63, at a motel in Chillicothe. The warrant is for alleged felony possession of controlled substance and 2 misdemeanor drug and/or drug paraphernalia. Mr. Davenport was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.

July 22 the LCSO served a Livingston County arrest warrant on Christa Danielle Phelps Lycan, 27, Chillicothe, for alleged Probation Violation on an original conviction of class B felony Drug Violation. Ms. Lycan was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

July 23 the LCSO stopped and arrested Steven Mack Powers, 58, Avalon at Highway H and Liv 361 for alleged Driving While Suspended and Failure to Register Motor Vehicle Annually. Mr. Powers was processed and released on the 2 summons.

July 26 a deputy issued a Texas driver a speeding citation for 82 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 408.

July 26 a deputy issued an Illinois driver a speeding citation for 85 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 408.

July 26 the LCSO searched a home in Avalon on a fugitive investigation and subsequently arrested Steven Mack Powers, 58, Avalon on a Probation/Parole warrant. Mr. Powers was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail.

Citations:

July 14 a deputy issued a St. Ann, MO driver a speeding citation for 80 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 251.

July 14 a deputy issued a Chillicothe driver a citation for no auto insurance.

July 20 a deputy issued a Chillicothe driver a speeding citation for 78 in a 55 on Highway 190 at Highway Y.

July 21 a deputy issued a Colorado driver a speeding citation for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Highway C.

July 21 a deputy issued a Hamilton driver a speeding citation for 85 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at the Grand River.

July 24 a deputy issued a Chillicothe driver 2 citations being Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Register Vehicle since September 2016.

Additional Information:

July 26 morning the LCSO and MSHP converged on a residence in Bedford on a fugitive investigation. Information had been received a fugitive on one or more felony warrants was at the home. Subsequent search of the area revealed the suspect was not present.

July 26 K-9 Zaki and Deputy Chris Mueller were summoned to Grundy County to assist law enforcement on a drug investigation. Positive indication was given on a search. The authorities in Grundy County continued with the drug investigation.

