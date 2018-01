State Senator Denny Hoskins and State Representative Rusty Black will speak at a legislative forum in Chillicothe next week.

The Chillicothe Commerce Center will host the forum, which will be held at the Cultural Corner Art Guild the afternoon of January 26th at 3 o’clock. Hoskins and Black will give updates on their districts and the state. The public may ask questions after the legislator’s remarks.

The event is free and light refreshments will be served.

