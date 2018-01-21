Legislation introduced to designate portion of Highway 63 as “Bluegrass Queen Rhonda Vincent Highway”

State Representative Nate Walker has introduced legislation that would designate a portion of U. S. Highway 63 as the “Bluegrass Queen Rhonda Vincent Highway”.

The “Bluegrass Queen Rhonda Vincent Highway” would go from March Road in Adair County north to State Highway Y in Schuyler County.

Walker explains he introduced the legislation to honor and recognize Adair County native Rhonda Vincent and her career in bluegrass entertainment and music. He says Vincent has dedicated herself to helping others throughout her life.

Rhonda Vincent and her band “The Rage” will perform in concert at Baldwin Hall on the campus of Truman State University in Kirksville the night of March 10th. They will help celebrate the 100th Year Anniversary of the Rotary Club of Kirksville.

