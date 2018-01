A fire Sunday in Milan burned the Leewood Apartments to the ground.

Reports indicate a grease fire in one of the kitchens apparently ignited the fire which then spread up a wall, into an attic, and spread to all four apartment units.

Investigators have determined the blaze in Milan to be accidental. It’s also reported that all residents of the apartments escaped the fire.

One Milan firefighter received an injury when he slipped on some ice.

