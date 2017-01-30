Lawsuit: Autistic man tasered by police in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A federal lawsuit says Maryville police allegedly punched and Tasered an autistic man seven times.

The suit was filed Thursday by the parents of Christopher Kramer, who was an 18-year-old high school special education student when the incident occurred. A court found Kramer to be an incapacitated and disabled person, which the suit said is because of his autism.

“He has impairments in comprehension and speech,” the lawsuit said.

The suit alleged Kramer was found May 6 tying his shoe in the yard of a house. A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper who lived there called out to Kramer, who became frightened and ran. The trooper called Maryville police, saying Kramer was “kinda headed toward my front door.” After chasing him and shouting commands, officers tackled Kramer to the ground and shocked him multiple times using a Taser.

“Chris, confused, frightened and in pain, and not understanding at all what was happening or why, continued to struggle, cry that he wanted to go home and ask why ‘police car coming,'” the suit said.

Kramer was later released to his parents and not charged after being checked by the ambulance crew, the Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2jxnm0S ) reported.

The suit named three Maryville officers, the Nodaway County deputy and the highway patrol trooper as defendants. The Kramer family is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for wrongful detention and use of excessive force.

“The lawsuit speaks for itself,” Arthur Benson, attorney for the Kramers, said.

Maryville Public Safety Director Keith Wood didn’t immediately return a message Friday from The Associated Press.

