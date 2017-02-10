Lawmakers concerned about firearms in Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lawmakers are questioning a newly revised policy allowing visitors to bring firearms into the Missouri Capitol.

Gov. Eric Greitens’ administration lifted a month-old prohibition Monday on allowing people with concealed-weapon permits to carry their guns into the statehouse, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2k83UVx ) reported. Two days later, members of a Senate panel recommended looking at potentially changing the rules that govern what happens with firearms inside the Capitol.

The policy still prohibits visitors from carrying weapons into the House or Senate chambers or into committee hearing rooms. But Republican Sen. Ryan Silvey said there’s no enforcement to ensure people comply.

“I am concerned about that,” Democratic Sen. Shalonn Curls said.

Former Gov. Jay Nixon signed off on the installation of metal detectors at Capitol entrances that began functioning on Jan. 9. Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf asked what the point of the security checkpoints would be if guns can be brought into the building.

“It just doesn’t seem to make much sense to screen people for weapons and then let them carry those weapons anyway,” said Becky Morgan, volunteer chapter leader for Missouri’s Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

An estimated 200 members of Morgan’s group spent the day calling members of Congress to reject the changes.

The debate comes after the Legislature approved changes last year to the state’s firearms laws, which now allow most gun owners to carry concealed weapons even without a permit. Legislation proposed this year would also allow people to carry concealed, loaded handguns in schools, college and university facilities, and bars.

Like this: Like Loading...