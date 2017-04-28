Last of 3 accused in Missouri shooting death pleads guilty

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — The last of three people accused in the 2014 shooting death of a southwest Missouri man they suspected of being a drug informant has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Twenty-nine-year-old Timothy Murray was sentenced to 18 years in prison after entering his plea Tuesday, a day after a jury was seated for his trial.

A co-defendant, 29-year old Gabriella Shields, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and awaits sentencing July 17. Forty-three-year-old Albert Romero pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

The three were accused in the death of 35-year-old Christopher Younes, whose body was found in the Mark Twain National Forest near Chadwick. His death came during an investigation into a drug distribution ring in the Springfield area.

Like this: Like Loading...