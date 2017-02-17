Larry Lorenz recipient of February SIL award at Trenton Police Department

Trenton Police Chief Tommy Wright awarded Communications Officer Larry Lorenz the February Service Integrity Leadership Award.

Wright says Lorenz was nominated by his peers for his hard work, diligence, loyalty, teamwork, high level of adaptability, and ability to stay calm under pressure.

Lorenz has helped thousands of people in need during his more than 20 years of service by being the calm voice on the other end of the phone during emergencies.

Wright adds Lorenz’s commitment to the community’s safety and the officers he works with is second to none.

Lorenz will make a nomination for the award next month based on observations of his peers.

Wright notes recipients of the Service Integrity Leadership Award receive a traveling trophy, a Letter of Commendation, and a gift certificate to a local restaurant.

