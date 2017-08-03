Large crowd attends town hall meeting in Kirksville

More than 40 citizens from North Missouri attended the Missouri House of Representatives Policy Development Caucus’s town hall meeting in Kirksville Tuesday morning.

The caucus held the meeting to seek input on transportation funding issues and to hear thoughts on how the state could generate revenue for its roads and bridges.

Chairman of the Policy Development Caucus State Representative Jeff Messenger says the Missouri Department of Transportation has 825 million dollars in high-priority unfunded transportation needs.

Third District State Representative Nate Walker notes House Speaker Todd Richardson formed the Policy Development Caucus last year to develop and fine tune the policy goals of the Missouri House Republican Caucus.

Walker explains the caucus has spent several months analyzing Missouri’s transportation funding needs and possible solutions, and it hopes to present its findings to Missourians across the state.

Other hearings will be held with a final report scheduled to be released in the fall.

Like this: Like Loading...