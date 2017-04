The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Laredo resident on the felony charge of third-degree assault.

Eighteen-year-old Jesse James Southwick was arrested Sunday.

His bond is $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court April 25.

Court documents accuse Southwick of causing physical injury to a victim by striking the victim in the head causing a large gash about two inches in length.

Like this: Like Loading...