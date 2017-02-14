Laredo R-7 Board of Education offers contract for district administrator position

At its meeting Monday evening, the Laredo R-7 Board of Education voted to offer Misty Foster a one-year contract as the school district administrator for 2017-2018 with her salary to be set at a later date.

The board approved the 2017-2018 school calendar.

The first day of school for next school year will be August 22nd, and the last day of school will be May 11th, 2018.

The school board also approved the kindergarten through second-grade field trip to Shatto Dairy at Osborn April 27th and the third through eighth-grade field trip to Jefferson City April 6th.

The board voted in favor of allowing the Grundy County Health Department to hold a Health Fair for district employees at Laredo R-7.

It agreed to pay for the Total Basic Package per participating staff member and set the date for the health fair for April 12th.

The board has a contract with Conrad and Higgins, LLC for the next two years to do its audit.

The school board will advertise bids for mowing to be reviewed at the March meeting.

The Laredo school board also approved to co-op with Pleasant View R-6 for track season.

Like this: Like Loading...