Laredo R-7 Board of Education increases meal prices

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved the 2018-2019 school calendar at its meeting Monday evening.

The first day of next school year will be August 21st, and the last day will be May 9th.

The board voted to allow the Grundy County Health Department to hold a health fair April 19th at the school for district employees. It also agreed to pay the basic package per participating staff member.

The board approved increasing the adult meal prices. An adult breakfast will cost $1.80, and an adult lunch will cost $3.03. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education requires these amounts using its calculations.

The board approved matching the 20% funds needed to receive the E-Rate Grant and also approved the kindergarten through the second-grade field trip to Kansas City April 25th. It was announced that the district has one year left on a contract with Conrad and Higgins to do its audit.

Incumbents Brad Wilford and Matt Foster were the only candidates to file for the Laredo R-7 Board of Education so there will be no board election in April. The two candidates will assume new three-year terms at the April meeting.

Applications for the Murphy Scholarship are due to the district office by March 15th.

After an executive session, the board voted to offer Misty Foster a one-year contract as Administer for the district for 2018-2019 with her salary to be set at a later date.

Like this: Like Loading...