Laredo R-7 Board of Education adopts budget for next fiscal year

The Laredo R-7 School Board approved the 2017-2018 budget as well as amendments to the 2016-2017 budget at a meeting Thursday evening.

The 2017-2018 budget show anticipated revenues of $971,179 with estimated expenditures of $968,681. The budget has a projected surplus of $2,498.

The tentative fund balance for the 2016-2017 budget is $694,681 for the end of June 2017.

After an executive session, the board announced it approved offering contracts to Phoebe Duff as a part-time, one day a week, art teacher for the 2017-2018 school year and Courtney Deaver for the Parents as Teachers position. Both are from Trenton.

Duff will also be at Pleasant View R-6 one day a week, and Deaver’s position is shared with Pleasant View.

Pleasant View will be the fiscal agent.

