The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Laredo man for domestic assault.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Joseph Adam Vivone for felony third-degree domestic assault. Bond was established at $10,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court February 13th.

Court documents accuse Vivone of causing physical pain to an adult household or family member.

Like this: Like Loading...