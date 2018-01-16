Laredo man arrested on accusation from 2012

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Laredo man Monday on a charge from 2012.

Thirty-nine-year-old Daniel Justin Rosson was arrested for misdemeanor passing a bad check of less than $500. He posted his bond of $1,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court January 23rd.

Court documents accuse Rosson of passing a bad check for $169.56 drawn upon Citizens Bank and Trust dated March 8th, 2012 payable to the former Pamida knowing it would not be paid.

