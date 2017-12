A Laredo man, 26-year-old Daniel Earl Windsor, has been arrested on felony charges of child molestation in the second degree.

Bond is $50,000 cash with Windsor to appear December 12th in Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

In September or October of this year, authorities accuse Windsor of subjecting a seven-year-old child to sexual conduct by rubbing his private parts (genitals) outside of his clothing allegedly arousing, or gratifying himself, with his sexual desire.

Like this: Like Loading...