Laredo man arrested and accused of DWI after totaling vehicle on Route JJ

The Highway Patrol reports a Laredo man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident about five miles east of Laredo Thursday night, and he was later arrested.

Fifty-seven-year-old Andrew Epperson traveled south on Route JJ north of Route E when his pickup traveled into the northbound lane, began skidding and swerved to the west. Then the truck crossed the center line, ran off the west side of the road, and traveled down a grassy embankment before Epperson reportedly overcorrected and swerved slightly to the left. The vehicle overturned twice before coming to a rest on its wheels and was totaled.

Emergency Medical Services transported Epperson to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The Patrol arrested him and accused him of felony driving while intoxicated with alcohol, driving while revoked or suspended, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident and no insurance.

The Patrol reports Epperson did not wear a seatbelt at the time of his accident.

Grundy County EMS and the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Laredo and Galt Fire Protection Districts, assisted at the scene.

