Laredo Board of Education approves insurance renewal

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved renewing insurance at its meeting Monday evening.

The Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance renewal is for 2018.

The board approved ordering the fifth grade Go Math for the 2018-2019 school year. It also approved a one-year contract with Interstate Studios for school pictures next year as well as Emergency Management Plan updates.

The district will begin the process of going to Schoolwide Title 1. The final 2016-2017 audit will be presented to the board for approval at the December meeting.

The board approved the candidate filing schedule. Candidates may file for the April 3rd Municipal Election from December 12th at 8 o’clock in the morning until January 16th at 5 o’clock in the evening.

The school office will close December 15th at 1 o’clock in the afternoon and reopen January 3rd at 8 o’clock in the morning. The office will also be closed for inclement weather.

Brad Wilford and Matt Foster’s terms are up for reelection. The terms are for three years.

Like this: Like Loading...