Laredo Board of Education approves field trips

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved third through sixth-grade boys and girls participation in the fifth and sixth grade basketball season at its meeting Monday evening.

The girls will also be allowed to play on the boy’s team due to the low number of boys.

The board also approved two field trips which include the third through eighth grade going to “Day at the K” May 3 and the eighth grade taking a field trip to Kansas City May 8th.

Superintendent Misty Foster recognized the board members with certificates and staff provided a meal.

