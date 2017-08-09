Laredo Board of Education approve bus routes

The Laredo R-7 School Board set its tax rate Monday evening.

The board chose to roll it back 30 cents and set the rate at close to $5.63 ($5.6326).

The board approved tentative bus routes. Children within one mile of the school will be allowed to be picked up by bus.

Bus inspections will be done before school starts.

The board also approved the implementation of a late start schedule, free and reduced lunch eligibility criteria guidelines, the annual secretary of the board report, the special education compliance plan, and the early childhood special education cooperative agreement.

