Laredo Board of Education accepts resignation

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved amending the school calendar, handbooks, and the date for a tax rate hearing at its meeting Monday evening.

The board amended the 2017-2018 calendar for December 15th and May 11th. Both of those days will have early outs at 1 o’clock instead of noon.

The board approved the student and faculty handbooks for 2017-2018 and set the tax rate hearing for the evening of August 7 at 6 o’clock.

After an executive session, the board announced it approved a resignation and offering of a contract.

Jeni Moore resigned as a paraprofessional effective immediately and the board offered a contract to Carol Wilford as a part-time music and band instructor.

Like this: Like Loading...