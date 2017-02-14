Laredo Board of Aldermen meet, pass ordinances

The Laredo Board of Aldermen passed ordinances for the 2017 budget, revising salary for the city clerk, revising of the customer water rate, and revising the customer sewer rate at its month meeting Monday evening.

The budget combines general, sewer, water, street, and trash.

The projected net income is about $374 for the year.

Laredo City Clerk Ashley Boren’s salary was increased by three percent with the new rate of $13.06 an hour.

The board approved the customer water base rate as $48 inclusive and $10.50 for each 1,000 gallons used after the initial 1,000.

The customer sewer base rate is $30 inclusive and $5 for each 1,000 gallons used after the initial 1,000.

