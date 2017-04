The Laredo School Alumni Banquet will be in the school gym the evening of May 13.

Doors will be opened at 5 o’clock, and the dinner will start at 7 o’clock and individuals who attended school at Laredo are invited to attend the event.

The theme is “Back in the Saddle Again,” and Western attire is encouraged.

The cost is $13 per person before May 10th or $15 at the door.

Reservations may be sent to Kathy Waits at 421 Southeast Highway K in Laredo or made by calling 660-286-6200.

