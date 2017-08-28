Land acquisition complete for East Locust Creek Reservoir

After nearly five years of work the North Central Missouri Region Water Commission has acquired acres on which the 2,352-acre reservoir will reside.

The 4,550 acres was contained in eighty-one privately owned parcels requiring separate and distinct negotiations with each landowner. All 81 parcels were secured without invoking eminent domain.

Chairman Rick Gardner said, “We made a concerted effort to deal fairly with all landowners and to try to accommodate them to the best of our ability while still being good guardians of the public tax dollars. We made the decision to invest in surrounding landowners instead of paying lawyers. It took a little longer, but in the end, the whole community and project is better off. I thank and congratulate the Commission and Project Team. The dream of the reservoir is nearing a reality.”

The East Locust Creek will provide desperately needed water to a 10 County area. The East Locust Creek Reservoir will have 82 miles of shoreline making it the 28th largest lake in the State. It will be a public lake that will provide water, flood control and recreational benefits to the region. It is projected to provide a $118.5 million economic impact and 1,144 new jobs (construction and permanent jobs combined).

Brad Scott, General Manager stated; “I want to first thank the landowners who made a sacrifice so that future generations would not live under the specter of a water shortage and who may find greater economic opportunities because of the lake. I also want to thank the people of Sullivan County who initially enabled the project to move forward by imposing a ½ cent sales tax on themselves by 82.5% in the depths of the recent recession. Finally, I want to thank the Commission and Project Team who showed expertise, persistence, patience, and creativity.”

Brad Scott continued, “We owe a debt of gratitude to many people including and foremost Senator Blunt and former Senator Bond, along with Senator McCaskill and Congressman Graves. We also could not have succeeded without the support and leadership of former Senator Lager, current Senator Dan

Hegeman, Representative Nate Walker and Governor Greitens and former Governor Nixon and their able staffs.”

The land acquisition represents the largest milestone for the local sponsor as the burden of financing is shifted to the Federal Government. While demolition and lake bed preparations will continue, large scale construction cannot begin until five critical path items are addressed, including;

1. Obtaining permits from the Corps of Engineers.

2. Securing a low-interest loan (and grant) from USDA-RD.

3. Negotiating with the State of Missouri to join the Commission in servicing the debt. This loan (and grant) will provide the local match share required to finish construction.

4. Securing the Federal match share for construction.

5. Addressing stream and wetland mitigation requirements.

Like this: Like Loading...