A Kirksville resident was hurt when, according to the highway patrol, she unknowingly put a parked sports utility vehicle into gear and the SUV rolled down a hill and into a ditch in Novinger.

73-year old Diane Gasperi of Kirksville was transported to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon in the Novinger High School parking lot.

The SUV received minor damage and Ms. Gasperi was wearing a seatbelt.

