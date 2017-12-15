Kirksville woman hurt in Boone County crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville woman sustained moderate injuries when her car struck a sports utility vehicle in Boone County Thursday morning.

Thirty-six-year-old Chira Weyant attempted to make a left turn from the driving lane of southbound 63 about 1000 feet south of Rolling Hills Road when her car hit 39-year-old Anna Luecke’s SUV. The SUV then struck the cable median barrier.

Both vehicles were totaled and Emergency Medical Services transported Weyant to University Hospital in Columbia.

The Patrol reports Luecke received no injuries, and both drivers wore seat belts at the time of the accident.

