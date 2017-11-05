Kirksville woman dies in Friday crash, 3 others injured

The Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville woman died and three other individuals from Kirksville sustained injuries in a one-vehicle accident one and quarter miles east of Green City Friday afternoon.

Twenty-five-year-old Glody Makengele traveled west on Missouri Highway 6 when the sports utility vehicle he drove ran off the right side of the road. He reportedly overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross back over and run off the left side of the road before it overturned and struck a utility pole. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels.

The Sullivan County coroner pronounced passenger 30-year-old Laurette Nganga dead at the scene. The coroner transported her to the Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan.

A medical helicopter transported the driver to the University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.

Passengers 25-year-old Irene Bujitu and 24-year-old Jeannette Emedi sustained what the Patrol called minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Hospital in Kirksville.

The Patrol reports everyone involved in the accident wore a seat belt at the time of the accident except Nganga.

Like this: Like Loading...