A Kirksville resident was hurt early Sunday when the car he was driving ran off Highway 6 at Green City.

18-year old Jake Allensworth was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries.

The eastbound car went off the right side of Highway 6 and came to rest on the side of the road.

The vehicle was extensively damaged in the accident shortly before 6 o’clock Sunday morning.

