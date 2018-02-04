Kirksville teen charged with first-degree rape in Adair County

A Kirksville teenager is facing a charge of rape following an indictment issued by the Adair County Grand Jury.

18-year-old David Allen Woods is scheduled to appear Tuesday, February 6 at the Adair County Circuit Court in Kirksville on the charge of rape in the first degree or attempted rape. Media reports indicate authorities are accusing Woods of having sex with a person allegedly unable to give consent. An arrest warrant has been served and bond was set at $100,000 cash.

Judge Russell Steele is to hear a request for a reduction in bond at the Tuesday court session.

