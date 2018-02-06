Kirksville residents hurt in Highway 6 crash near Green Castle

The Highway Patrol reports two Kirksville residents sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle in which they traveled overturned two miles east of Green Castle Tuesday morning.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jean Sambayi of Kirksville drove west on Highway 6 when the SUV lost control on the ice-covered road and ran off the left side of the road before it overturned and came to rest on its top. The vehicle received moderate damage.

Passengers 27-year-old Nadine Kanku and 22-year-old Josue Muzembayi were transported to the Northeast Regional Medical Center.

The Patrol reports the driver sustained no injury, and all involved wore seat belts at the time of the accident.

(This story has been corrected to indicate the accident occurred near Green Castle and not Milan.)

