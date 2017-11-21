Kirksville receives funding to build new nursing home facility

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has announced the USDA provided more than $1 billion in the fiscal year 2017 to help improve access to health care services in rural communities.

Of that amount, more than $1 million was invested in Missouri. USDA made investments through the community facilities direct loan program.

According to the agriculture department, Livingston County received a $17,400 loan for construction of a 14-bed assisted living wing. This project is expected to increase future revenues as it will allow the facility to modernize and meet the needs and demands of the growing population of retirees in the community.

Other funding from the Community Facilities Direct Loan program is going to Kirksville. The Adair County Nursing Home District received $1 million, in addition to prior funding, to construct a new nursing home facility which will replace their current 50-year-old building. The new one-story 45,000 square foot building will offer the modern concept of ‘neighborhoods’ for the residents giving a more home-like experience. The 90-bed facility will also have a unique rehab environment for inpatient and outpatient use.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; home ownership; community services such as schools, public safety, and healthcare; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

Like this: Like Loading...