The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kirksville man Friday night for drugs.

The Patrol accused 21-year-old Zachary Bowens of felony delivery of a controlled substance, possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a weapon and no insurance.

The Patrol transported Bowens to the Adair County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

