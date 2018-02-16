Kirksville Kiwanis Club to hold fundraiser

The Kirksville Kiwanis Club will hold a trivia tournament and silent auction next month to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program and other Kiwanis-sponsored programs.

The events will be held at the El Kadir Shrine Club the night of March 3rd. The silent auction will begin at 6 o’clock, and the trivia tournament starts at 7 o’clock.

Entry to the event costs $25 per person with food and drinks available for purchase. Teams can register for the event until February 23rd on the event’s Facebook page.

Anyone wishing to sponsor the event or donate to the silent auction can send an email to [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...