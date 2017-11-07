Kirksville Kiwanis Christmas Parade to be held December 2

The Kirksville Kiwanis Club will hold the Sixth Annual Kirksville Kiwanis Christmas Parade next month.

The theme for the parade this year is “Christmas Around the World” and the route for the parade will run along Franklin Street in downtown Kirksville the evening of December 2, starting at 5 o’clock.

The Kiwanis Club asks parade participants to donate new children’s mittens, gloves, hats, coats, and scarves in lieu of an entry fee. The clothing will be donated to children in the community.

Businesses, organizations, and groups are encouraged to email [email protected] for registration information.

