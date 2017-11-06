King and Queen chosen at Chillicothe FFA Barnwarming

The Chillicothe FFA held its annual Barnwarming festivities On Saturday, November 4, 2017.  Festivities included a dance, games, and the coronation ceremony for the 2017 Barnwarming King and Queen. 

Seniors Lane Peters and Liberty Cox. The Senior Class, candidates – Liberty Cox (Jeff and Terria Cox) and Lane Peters (Maria Peters and Kendall Whittmore) raised $12,171.12 with an average of $338.09 per person.

The Junior Class candidates, Sydney Baxter (Shane and Kathy Baxter) and Lavery Jones (Michael and Nikki Jones) raised $12,574.00 with an average of $292.42.

The Freshman Class, candidates Gabby Hapes (Travis and Ashley Burton) and Mason Baxter (Shane and Kathy Baxter) raised $16,891.62 with an average of $213.82.

The Sophomore Class candidates, Macy Gutshall (Bill and Angie Gutshall) and Mack Anderson (Mark and Anne Anderson) raised $6,048.07 with an average of $118.59.

The chapter raised $47,684.81 this year for chapters operations that average out to $228.16 per member.  All involved with the organization expressed their appreciation of the community for the longtime support of the organization.

 

Back L to R - Lane Peters, Liberty Cox Front L to R - Lavery Jones, Sydney Baxter, Mason Baxter, Gabby Hapes, Macy Gutshall, Mack Anderson Backdrop was a 1950 GMC on loan from Lawrence Hinnen of Hinnen Hauling.
