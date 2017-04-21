Kim Swaney honored with Outstanding Service To Community Action Award

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri presented Green Hills Regional Planning Commission Youth Program Coordinator Kim Swaney with the Outstanding Service to Community Action Award at the Missouri Community Action Network Annual Conference in Springfield.

Swaney received the award for her considerable contribution to the Community Action Agency in an effort to eliminate poverty.

She began working as the Community Action Partnership’s Employment and Training Department Youth Coordinator in March 2015.

Once the Youth Program transitioned to the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, Swaney continued to reach out to the Community Action Partnership by sharing resources among agencies as well as the community.

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving lives of low-income residents through assistance programs and education.

