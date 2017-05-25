Kids Fishing Derby to be held in Chillicothe

The Second Annual Kids Fishing Derby will be held on the west side of the Baptist Home north of the Green Hills Golf Course in Chillicothe June 3rd.

Registration will begin at 8:30 that morning, and the fishing derby will be from 9 o’clock to 1 o’clock that afternoon.

Children 15 years of age and under will receive a free gift when they register.

Prizes will also be drawn from the names of those who register at the end of the event.

Adults can help the children cast and provide minimal assistance.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will provide fishing poles, equipment, and bait for those who do not have tackles.

A free hot dog and chips lunch will be provided, and fishing items, such as rods, reels, and tackle boxes, will be given away during the lunch.

The North Missouri Sportsman Alliance and the Missouri Department of Conservation co-sponsor the event.

The Chillicothe FFA Trapshooting Team will also provide assistance throughout the event.

Call Steve Shoot at 660-752-8010 for more information.

