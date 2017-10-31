Kids and Canvases programs to be held at Livingston County Library

The Children’s Department of the Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will hold two Kids and Canvases programs in November.

Footprints of the Beach will be held for children ages four through seven the afternoon of November 14th from 4 to 5 o’clock where children will create footprints in the sand paintings. The library encourages children to dress in old clothing.

Kids and Canvases: Paint Between the Lines will be held for children ages eight through 12 the afternoon of November 16th from 4 to 5 o’clock. Children will make art using tape and paint.

All supplies for both events will be provided.

Registration is open November 1st through 10th and is required in order to provide the correct number of supplies. Call 660-646-0547 to register or for more information.

