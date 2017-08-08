Kidder woman arrested in Caldwell County

The highway patrol Monday afternoon reported the arrest in Caldwell County of a woman from Kidder for the investigation of a variety of potential charges.

43-year-old Tracy Smith of Kidder was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

The arrest report accuses Tracy Smith of felony possession of methamphetamine; two counts felony possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana; and drug paraphernalia; exceeding the posted speed limit and not wearing a seat belt.

