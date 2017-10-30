Kidder man seriously hurt in Saturday UTV crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Kidder couple sustained injuries when their UTV overturned three miles southeast of Polo Saturday afternoon.

Thirty-three-year-old Dustin Pittsenbarger drove east on Route V when he lost control of the vehicle, and it ran off the north side of the road. He then struck a small tree and traveled down an embankment before overturning and ejecting the driver. The UTV came to rest on its wheels and was totaled.

An ambulance transported Dustin Pittsenbarger to the Liberty Hospital with serious injuries. The Patrol reports his wife, 26-year-old Kyndra Pittsenbarger, received minor injuries and sought her own medical treatment.

The Patrol notes Dustin Pittsenbarger did not wear a safety device at the time of the accident while Kyndra did.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

