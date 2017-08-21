Keytesville woman life-flighted after crash on Highway T

A Keytesville woman was hurt when the pickup truck she was driving overturned off Highway T north of Keytesville.

29-year old Ashley Moore was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.

The accident happened Saturday evening three miles north of Keytesville as the pickup was southbound on Highway 5 when it ran off the road and overturned ejecting her from the vehicle.

Damage to the truck was described as moderate and the patrol says Ms. Moore was not wearing a seatbelt.

