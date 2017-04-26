Kearney man dies in Highway 36 accident

An accident yesterday afternoon on westbound U.S. 36 in DeKalb County has claimed the life of a Kearney resident.

The highway patrol reports 30-year-old Paul Binkley was pronounced dead at Mosiac Life Cafe in St. Joseph one hour after the accident occurred.

Binkley was driving a dump truck when it traveled off the north side of Highway 36. The driver over-corrected causing the truck to go off the north side a second time where it struck a utility pole and overturned.

The driver, whom the patrol said was not using a seat belt, was thrown out and came to rest underneath the vehicle. The truck ended up on its passenger side, crossing both westbound lanes of Highway 36.

The 2:50 pm Tuesday accident was two miles west of Stewartsville.

The truck was demolished.

The traffic accident report listed a dozen highway patrol troopers and the Dekalb county sheriff’s office assisting with the accident.

That portion of Highway 36 was closed for several hours Tuesday as a result of the wreck.

