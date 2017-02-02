Kansas City Power and Light to raise rates April 1

Kansas City Power and Light Company filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge on electric customer bills.

Missouri Public Service Commission Media Contact Kevin Kelly reports the filing says KCP&L proposes to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge to reflect costs from July 1st to December 31st of last year.

Kelly says the price increase for residential customers using 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity per month would be about $3.56 per month.

The proposed change would take effect April 1.

Kelly says individuals wanting to comment can contact the Office of the Public Counsel at 1-866-922-2929 or the Public Service Commission Staff at 1-800-392-4211.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission by February 10.

Filings can be sent to P. O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102 or by going online to the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information Service’s website at psc.mo.gov.

Kelly notes that KCP&L serves about 272,800 electric customers in Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Pettis, Platte, Randolph, and Saline counties in Missouri.

