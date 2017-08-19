KCP&L customers to see slight increase in bills

The Missouri Public Service Commission approved Kansas City Power and Light-Greater Missouri Operations Company’s request to change the fuel adjustment charge on its electric customers’ monthly bills.

The change reflects fuel and purchased power costs from December to May as well as the company’s fuel adjustment charge true-up.

The filing notes residential customers using 1,000-kilowatt hours a month will see a monthly charge of 46 cents.

This represents an increase of about $2.31 to a Greater Missouri Operations Company residential customer’s monthly bill above the prior fuel adjustment charge.

The change will take effect September 1.

Greater Missouri Operations Company provides electric service to several counties in the area.

