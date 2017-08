The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City, Missouri man in Harrison County Tuesday morning.

The Patrol accused 33-year-old Adrian Payne, Junior of the felony of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, the misdemeanor of careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and operating a commercial motor vehicle while using a hand held telephone.

Payne was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Like this: Like Loading...