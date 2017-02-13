Kansas officials look at building new Kansas City airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas officials are considering building an airport in Johnson County to compete with Kansas City International.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback told the Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2kzMJxm ) the state is exploring the possibility of building a major airport on the Kansas side of the metro area.

Previous talks about renovating Kansas City International and combining all its gates into a single terminal have stalled.

Airlines like the idea of a single terminal because it would be more efficient, but many people who fly out of the airport like the current multiple-terminal design because it is easy to get into and out of.

Several challenges remain for the idea of a Kansas airport because getting plans approved for a new airport often takes years.

Building a new airport is also extremely expensive.

